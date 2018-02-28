Death Notices

William ‘Bill’ E. Prussing

February 28, 2018 04:34 PM

William “Bill” Edouard Prussing, 66, of Richland, died Feb. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

He was a retired Realtor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

