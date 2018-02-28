William ‘Bill’ E. Prussing

William “Bill” Edouard Prussing, 66, of Richland, died Feb. 27 in Richland.
He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
He was a retired Realtor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 28, 2018
