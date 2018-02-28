Inez F. Poe, 93, of Kennewick, died Feb. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Wenatchee and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.
She was a retired apple packer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
