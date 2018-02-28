Death Notices

Larry W. McGlothlin

February 28, 2018 04:34 PM

Larry Wayne McGlothlin, 77, of Mattawa, died Feb. 26 in Mattawa.

He was born in Halls Summit, Kan., and lived in Mattawa for 30 years.

He was a retired safety construction manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

View More Video