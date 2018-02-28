Larry W. McGlothlin

Larry Wayne McGlothlin, 77, of Mattawa, died Feb. 26 in Mattawa.
He was born in Halls Summit, Kan., and lived in Mattawa for 30 years.
He was a retired safety construction manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 28, 2018
