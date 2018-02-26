Anna L. Chambers

Anna Louise Chambers, 81, of Kennewick, died Feb. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Ava, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
