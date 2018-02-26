John “Jack” D. Feichtner, 87, of Richland, died Feb. 24 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
He was born in Erie, Pa., and lived in Richland for three years.
He was a retired physicist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
