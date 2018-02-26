Death Notices

John ‘Jack’ D. Feichtner

February 26, 2018 02:33 PM

John “Jack” D. Feichtner, 87, of Richland, died Feb. 24 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Erie, Pa., and lived in Richland for three years.

He was a retired physicist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

