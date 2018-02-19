Death Notices

Eunice L. Hetrick

February 19, 2018 05:12 PM

Eunice Lula Hetrick, 96, of Richland, died Feb. 17 in Richland.

She was born in Ponoka Alberta, Canada, and lived in Richland since 1951.

She retired from work in environmental services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend

View More Video