Eunice L. Hetrick

Eunice Lula Hetrick, 96, of Richland, died Feb. 17 in Richland.
She was born in Ponoka Alberta, Canada, and lived in Richland since 1951.
She retired from work in environmental services.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 19, 2018 05:12 PM
