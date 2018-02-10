Death Notices

June A. Warf

February 10, 2018 05:19 PM

June Ann Warf, 87, of Pasco, died on Feb. 10 in Pasco.

She was born in Star, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.

She was a retired lab technician from Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

