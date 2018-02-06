George F. Roybal

George Felix Roybal, 85, of Richland, died Feb. 4 in Richland.
He was born in Bridger, Mont., and lived in Richland for 19 years.
He was a retired meat cutter in the Tri-Cities.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 06, 2018 05:12 PM
