Death Notices

Debra K. Richmire

February 05, 2018 04:51 PM

Debra Kay Richmire, 54, died Feb. 4 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a merchant agent for Core-Mark Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, is in charge of arrangements.

