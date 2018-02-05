Debra K. Richmire

Debra Kay Richmire, 54, died Feb. 4 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a merchant agent for Core-Mark Company.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, is in charge of arrangements.
