John E. Powers

February 05, 2018 04:50 PM

John E. Powers, 81, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.

He was a retired mechanical engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

