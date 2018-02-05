John E. Powers, 81, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.
He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.
He was a retired mechanical engineer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
