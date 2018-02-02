Betty L. Rasmussen, 95, of Puyallup, died Jan. 31 in Puyallup.
She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
