Death Notices

Betty L. Rasmussen

February 02, 2018 05:37 PM

Betty L. Rasmussen, 95, of Puyallup, died Jan. 31 in Puyallup.

She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area for 68 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  