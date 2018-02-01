James F. Vines

James Franklin Vines, 77, died Jan. 31 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Waynesboro, Wash., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1981.
He was a retired nuclear radiological technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 01, 2018 07:00 PM
