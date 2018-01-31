Paul G. Ellis, 85, died Jan. 30 at home in Richland.
He was born in Albany, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.
He was a retired construction worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
