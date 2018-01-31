Death Notices

Paul G. Ellis

January 31, 2018 04:45 PM

Paul G. Ellis, 85, died Jan. 30 at home in Richland.

He was born in Albany, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.

He was a retired construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  