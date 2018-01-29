Deborah A. Gray

Deborah Ann Gray, 67, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.
She was a retail associate.
Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
