Death Notices

Deborah A. Gray

January 29, 2018 04:54 PM

Deborah Ann Gray, 67, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

She was a retail associate.

Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.

