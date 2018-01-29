Raymond M. Combs

Raymond Marvin Combs, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.
He was born in Burlington, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick for 64 years.
He was retired Darigold truck driver.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 29, 2018 04:54 PM
