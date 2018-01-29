Death Notices

Raymond M. Combs

January 29, 2018 04:54 PM

Raymond Marvin Combs, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Burlington, Iowa, and lived in Kennewick for 64 years.

He was retired Darigold truck driver.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

