Death Notices

Janice L. Harlow

January 28, 2018 05:57 PM

Janice Louise Harlow, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Pasco.

She was born in Tucson, Ariz. and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.

She was a retired special education director.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.

