Janice L. Harlow

Janice Louise Harlow, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Pasco.
She was born in Tucson, Ariz. and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.
She was a retired special education director.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.
January 28, 2018 05:57 PM
Janice Louise Harlow, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Pasco.
She was born in Tucson, Ariz. and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.
She was a retired special education director.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments