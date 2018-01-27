Evelyn M. Crouse

Evelyn Mae Crouse, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Chester, Iowa, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.
She was a retired insurance underwriter.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
January 27, 2018 06:44 PM
Evelyn Mae Crouse, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Chester, Iowa, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.
She was a retired insurance underwriter.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments