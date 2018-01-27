Death Notices

Evelyn M. Crouse

January 27, 2018 06:44 PM

Evelyn Mae Crouse, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Chester, Iowa, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.

She was a retired insurance underwriter.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.

