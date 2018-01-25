Death Notices

Joseph E. Dubsky

January 25, 2018 11:26 PM

Joseph Edward Dubsky, 75, of Pasco, died Jan. 24 in Richland.

He was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.

He was a golf pro at Canyon Lakes.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

