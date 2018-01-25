Joseph E. Dubsky

Joseph Edward Dubsky, 75, of Pasco, died Jan. 24 in Richland.
He was born in California and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
He was a golf pro at Canyon Lakes.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
