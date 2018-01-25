Death Notices

John P. Reihs

January 25, 2018 11:26 PM

John Peter Reihs, 97, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 24 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Billings, Mont., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired self-employed mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  