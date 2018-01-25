John P. Reihs

John Peter Reihs, 97, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 24 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Billings, Mont., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
He was a retired self-employed mechanic.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
January 25, 2018 11:26 PM
