Michael Leonard, 65, of Benton City, died Jan. 22 in Richland.
He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a retired property manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 24, 2018 07:23 PM
