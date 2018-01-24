Death Notices

Michael Leonard

January 24, 2018 07:23 PM

Michael Leonard, 65, of Benton City, died Jan. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.

He was a retired property manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

