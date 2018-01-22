Ruth Campbell Hall, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Prosser and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired nursing home administrator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
