Death Notices

Ruth Campbell Hall

January 22, 2018 05:34 PM

Ruth Campbell Hall, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired nursing home administrator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

