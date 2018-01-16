Death Notices

Ofimio V. Sanchez

January 16, 2018 05:23 PM

Ofimio V. Sanchez, 77, of Mabton, died Jan. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Donna, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired self-employed truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

