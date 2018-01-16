Ofimio V. Sanchez, 77, of Mabton, died Jan. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Donna, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired self-employed truck driver.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
