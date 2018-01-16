Maria E. Sabedra

Maria Estella Sabedra, 57, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 14 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She retired from work in retail sales.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
January 16, 2018 05:22 PM
