Death Notices

Maria E. Sabedra

January 16, 2018 05:22 PM

Maria Estella Sabedra, 57, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 14 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She retired from work in retail sales.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CPR performed on accident victim

    Kennewick police officer Cory McGee releases preliminary information about a single vehicle collision at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Drive.

CPR performed on accident victim

CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim
Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance 1:05

Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

View More Video