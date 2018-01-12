Pansy ‘Pat’ J. Huard

Pansy “Pat” Jean Huard, 95, of Richland, died Jan. 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Clinton, Mo., and lived in Richland for 68 years.
She retired from the tool crib at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 12, 2018 04:27 PM
Pansy “Pat” Jean Huard, 95, of Richland, died Jan. 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Clinton, Mo., and lived in Richland for 68 years.
She retired from the tool crib at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments