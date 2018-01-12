Harold Livingston, 46, died Jan. 11 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a Franklin County deputy coroner.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 12, 2018
