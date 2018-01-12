Death Notices

Harold Livingston

January 12, 2018 04:26 PM

Harold Livingston, 46, died Jan. 11 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a Franklin County deputy coroner.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

