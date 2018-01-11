Donna L. Richwine

Donna Lynne Richwine, 67, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
She was a retired office manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 11, 2018 05:35 PM
Donna Lynne Richwine, 67, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
She was a retired office manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments