Domonic C. Martinez

Domonic Christopher Martinez, 40, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and lived four years in the Tri-City area.
He was a shipping and receiving manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
January 11, 2018 05:35 PM
Domonic Christopher Martinez, 40, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and lived four years in the Tri-City area.
He was a shipping and receiving manager.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments