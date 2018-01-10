Jerry J. Tallent

Jerry Jay Tallent, 72, died Jan. 9 at home in Richland.
He was born in Hamilton, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.
He was a retired cabinet builder in construction.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
