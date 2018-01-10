Death Notices

Jerry J. Tallent

January 10, 2018 05:01 PM

Jerry Jay Tallent, 72, died Jan. 9 at home in Richland.

He was born in Hamilton, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.

He was a retired cabinet builder in construction.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

