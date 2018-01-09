Lindsey D. Weaver

Lindsey Diane Weaver, 32, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
She was a receptionist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 09, 2018 03:46 PM
Lindsey Diane Weaver, 32, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
She was a receptionist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments