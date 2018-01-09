Death Notices

Lindsey D. Weaver

January 09, 2018 03:46 PM

Lindsey Diane Weaver, 32, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

She was a receptionist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect

    Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect 0:14

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect
Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases 1:22

Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases
Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

View More Video