Death Notices

Walter E. Wilson

January 08, 2018 04:24 PM

Walter Ervin Wilson, 83, of Richland, died Jan. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Salem, Ore., and lived in Richland for 49 years.

He was a retired research scientist for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

