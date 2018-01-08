Walter E. Wilson

Walter Ervin Wilson, 83, of Richland, died Jan. 7 in Richland.
He was born in Salem, Ore., and lived in Richland for 49 years.
He was a retired research scientist for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
