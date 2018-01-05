William A. Lucke, 73, of Pasco, died Jan. 3 in Richland.
He was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired safety coordinator and engineer in Wallula.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
