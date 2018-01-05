Death Notices

William A. Lucke

January 05, 2018 06:36 PM

William A. Lucke, 73, of Pasco, died Jan. 3 in Richland.

He was born in Walla Walla and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired safety coordinator and engineer in Wallula.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

