Macario Soto Jr., 70, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 3 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Michigan and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired agriculture laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
January 04, 2018 06:25 PM
