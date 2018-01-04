Death Notices

Macario Soto Jr.

January 04, 2018 06:25 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Macario Soto Jr., 70, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 3 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Michigan and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

