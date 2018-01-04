David C. McElrath

David Claude McElrath, 65, of Walla Walla, died Dec. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Walla Walla for 10 years.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
January 04, 2018 06:24 PM
