Larry E. Eyre, 72, of West Richland, died Jan. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Roy, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He retired from nuclear operations at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
January 04, 2018 06:24 PM
