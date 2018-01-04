Death Notices

Larry E. Eyre

January 04, 2018 06:24 PM

Larry E. Eyre, 72, of West Richland, died Jan. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Roy, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

He retired from nuclear operations at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

