Death Notices

Jimmie I. Maddy

December 28, 2017 06:24 PM

Jimmie Irvon Maddy, 83, died Dec. 21, at home in Benton City.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Benton City since 1985.

He was a retired boilermaker in the steel industry.

Neptune Society-Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

