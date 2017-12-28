Jimmie I. Maddy

Jimmie Irvon Maddy, 83, died Dec. 21, at home in Benton City.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Benton City since 1985.
He was a retired boilermaker in the steel industry.
Neptune Society-Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
