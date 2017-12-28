Craig D. Clayton

Craig Duane Clayton, 29, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Wenatchee and lived in Richland for 29 years.
He was a warehouseman for Harbor Freight in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
December 28, 2017 06:24 PM
Craig Duane Clayton, 29, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Wenatchee and lived in Richland for 29 years.
He was a warehouseman for Harbor Freight in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments