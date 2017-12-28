Death Notices

Craig D. Clayton

December 28, 2017 06:24 PM

Craig Duane Clayton, 29, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Wenatchee and lived in Richland for 29 years.

He was a warehouseman for Harbor Freight in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

