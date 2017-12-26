Death Notices

Virginia Gonzalez Hernandez

December 26, 2017 06:19 PM

Virginia Gonzalez Hernandez, 65, of Pasco, died Dec. 25 in Pasco.

She was born in Durango, Mexico, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of the arrangements.

