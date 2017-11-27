Death Notices

Mary E. Joyner

November 27, 2017 05:08 PM

Mary Ellen Joyner, 78, of Kennewick, died Nov. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Isle of Wight County, Va., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1980.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

