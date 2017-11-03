Death Notices

Shari L. Cunningham

November 03, 2017 4:17 PM

Shari Louise Cunningham, 80, of Richland, died Nov. 2 in Pasco.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and was a longtime Tri-City resident.

She was a retired real estate agent.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

