Shari L. Cunningham

Shari Louise Cunningham, 80, of Richland, died Nov. 2 in Pasco.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and was a longtime Tri-City resident.
She was a retired real estate agent.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
November 03, 2017 4:17 PM
Shari Louise Cunningham, 80, of Richland, died Nov. 2 in Pasco.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and was a longtime Tri-City resident.
She was a retired real estate agent.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments