Mary N. Smith

Mary Nell Smith, 86, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.
She was born in Red Level, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
She was an accounting technician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
November 01, 2017 4:28 PM
