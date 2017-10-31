Donald E. Kuhns

Donald Eugene Kuhns, 86, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kansas City, Kan., and had lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.
He was a retired legislative liaison.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 31, 2017 5:23 PM
Donald Eugene Kuhns, 86, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kansas City, Kan., and had lived in the Tri-City area since 1961.
He was a retired legislative liaison.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments