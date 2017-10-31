William S. Green, 89, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
He was a retired high school teacher and coach.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 31, 2017 5:23 PM
