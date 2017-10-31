Death Notices

William S. Green

October 31, 2017 5:23 PM

William S. Green, 89, of Kennewick, died Oct. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.

He was a retired high school teacher and coach.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

