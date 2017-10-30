William J. Templeton

William John Templeton, 76, of Pasco, died Oct. 27 in Pasco.
He was born in Hoquiam and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a retired lithographer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 30, 2017 5:18 PM
William John Templeton, 76, of Pasco, died Oct. 27 in Pasco.
He was born in Hoquiam and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a retired lithographer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments