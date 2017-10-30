Death Notices

William J. Templeton

October 30, 2017 5:18 PM

William John Templeton, 76, of Pasco, died Oct. 27 in Pasco.

He was born in Hoquiam and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a retired lithographer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

    Abby Richardson, stroke coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, shares tips on recognizing the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment.

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment 1:12

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment
WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal 2:58

WRPS wins PMI Project of the Year for AY-102 waste removal
Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High 1:29

Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High

View More Video