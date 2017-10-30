Death Notices

Warren D. Raymond

October 30, 2017 5:17 PM

Warren Dale Raymond, 86, of Grandview, died Oct. 30 in Grandview.

He was born in Delta, Colo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired refrigeration engineer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

