Warren D. Raymond

Warren Dale Raymond, 86, of Grandview, died Oct. 30 in Grandview.
He was born in Delta, Colo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired refrigeration engineer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
October 30, 2017 5:17 PM
Warren Dale Raymond, 86, of Grandview, died Oct. 30 in Grandview.
He was born in Delta, Colo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired refrigeration engineer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments