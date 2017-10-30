Eileen B. Alley

Eileen Bernice Alley, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Richland.
She was born in Orange, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 59 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
