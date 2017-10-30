Death Notices

Eileen B. Alley

October 30, 2017 5:17 PM

Eileen Bernice Alley, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Orange, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 59 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

