Gloria G. Richards, 91, of Richland, died Oct. 27 in Richland.
She was born in Nanicoke, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
October 27, 2017 5:27 PM
