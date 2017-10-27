Death Notices

Gloria G. Richards

October 27, 2017 5:27 PM

Gloria G. Richards, 91, of Richland, died Oct. 27 in Richland.

She was born in Nanicoke, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for one year.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

