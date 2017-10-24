Death Notices

Charles L. Hall

October 24, 2017 4:49 PM

Charles Larry Hall, 66, of Kennewick, died Oct. 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a retired general laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

