Charles L. Hall

Charles Larry Hall, 66, of Kennewick, died Oct. 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired general laborer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 24, 2017 4:49 PM
