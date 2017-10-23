Death Notices

Dean C. Wake

October 23, 2017 5:14 PM

Dean C. Wake, 82, of Kennewick, died Oct. 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.

He was a retired self-employed farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

