Dean C. Wake, 82, of Kennewick, died Oct. 21 in Pasco.
He was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-City area since 1973.
He was a retired self-employed farmer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 23, 2017 5:14 PM
