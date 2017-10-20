Death Notices

Faye M. Braschler

October 20, 2017 05:32 PM

Faye M. Braschler, 80, of Kennewick, died Oct. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Eldorado, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.

She was a retired Mary Kay director.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

