Mary A. Smith

Mary Ann Smith, 91, of Kennewick, died Oct. 18 in Kennewick.
She was born in Keuterville, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 80 years.
She was a caregiver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
October 18, 2017 5:27 PM
